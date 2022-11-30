The Virginia State Police have concluded a medical emergency suffered by the driver caused the morning accident involving a school bus on Pungoteague Road.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal that the bus was traveling north Pungoteague Road, when the driver experienced a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway, into a ditch, and striking a power/electrical pole.

Of the 25 children on board, 14 children (ages 5-10 years old) were transported to the hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. The bus driver, 66 year old Robert Sylvester Walker, of Onancock was transported from the scene.

According to Anaya, Walker was charged with reckless driving/failing to maintain proper control.

“Because of HIPAA I can not go into detail, but he was charged because it was something that could have been avoided or could have stopped the bus,” said Anaya.

The bus was transporting the children to Pungoteague Elementary School.

Currently the road is closed at this time and VDOT has established detours in the area.