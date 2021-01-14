POCOMOKE CITY, Md.-According to a story on WBOC.com, Maryland State Police troopers continue to search for the man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting that killed a female correctional officer last week. They say he could be hiding outdoors in the surrounding area.
State Police officers now say Lesa Renee White of Atlantic, Va. was shot to death sometime after she went missing on Monday January 4th. Her body was found in a home on the 1400 block of Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke City two days later.
Police originally identified 52-year-old William Edward Strand as a person of interest in this case, and said he was wanted for a separate attempted murder case. Maryland State Police troopers are now classifying Strand as a suspect.
Officers are asking the the public for information to help find Strand, who was last seen driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu with Maryland tag 5DP3127.
Police believe Strand may still be in Pocomoke City or the Eastern Shore of Virginia, possibly Accomack County. Additionally, police warn the public that Strand could be hiding in nearby woods, sheds, barns, chicken coops or other out buildings
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847 as it remains under investigation.
