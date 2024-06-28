Md. man convicted of several charges in Accomack Court

By Linda Cicoira

A 36-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to two years of active time in jail for felony eluding, driving without a license, and reckless driving.

In January, Jesse James Mason, of Pocomoke, was clocked driving 73 mph in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on Lankford Highway in Onley. He then went up to 100 mph stopping for an officer just before getting to Melfa. Before identifying himself and while talking to the officer, Mason again took off on the motorcycle. Due to his high rate of speed and congestion on the highway, he was not pursued. Other authorities were notified to be on the lookout for him.

Hours later, he was spotted in Tasley and again fled at speeds up to 100 mph. Eventually, Mason crashed into a ditch on Parksley Road near the Royal Farms.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said the incidents were dangerous for the public and for Mason who could have been killed.

Mason has four kids. Just before being sentenced, the defendant told the judge, “I miss my children.”

Retired Judge W. Revell Lewis III couldn’t reconcile that comment. “It’s fortunate that you didn’t broadside someone and kill yourself,” the judge replied. “You certainly weren’t thinking about your kids.”

In another case, a charge was reduced for a Parksley man. After a year of paying back more than $2,900 in restitution and court costs, and maintaining good behavior, a felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses was reduced to a misdemeanor for Bradley Knight, of County Road. The incidents occurred in 2020. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

“I’m sorry I ever did it,” he told the judge. “And I’ll never do it again.”

Two jury trials were set for early next year for 35-year-old Alvin Zachariah Bynum, of Greenbush, who is accused of sex offenses involving girls younger than 13 in 2022. He was remanded to jail where he is being held without bond.