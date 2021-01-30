Eastern Shore native and Decoy Specialist for Copley Fine Art Auctions Colin McNair was featured on Episodes 67 and 68 of Ducks Unlimited’s Podcast.

On Episode 67, hosts Katie Burke and Mallori Murphey discussed McNair’s life growing up carving decoys and hunting waterfowl with his dad and brother, Eastern Shore decoy carvers Mark and Ian McNair.

On Episode 68 the hosts talk with Colin about decoy history and their evolution from utilitarian object to highly sought-after collectibles with McNair. The crew also discusses what collecting is like during the pandemic and how you can still find that elusive missing piece to your collection. McNair also mentions ‘Wings of Wonder,’ a recently released book about Nathan Cobb and his family of Cobb Island, Virginia, written by Dr. Lloyd Newberry.

Both full episodes can be heard here:

.