Now through April 30, 2020, all health care workers can receive one free Extra Value Meal at their locally-owned McDonald’ restaurant on the Eastern Shore and Sussex County, Del.

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators Mike Meoli and Craig and

Ashley Welburn invite all health care workers on the Delmarva Peninsula to partake of the offer, with no purchase necessary. The offer is only valid in the drive-thru and carry-out and only with a current medical ID badge present at the time of purchase.

“We cannot thank our local heroes enough for the wonderful service and safety they bring to our communities,” said Meoli. “We appreciate everything our health care professionals are doing to keep our communities and

country safe during this difficult time. We want to show our gratitude by treating them to a free meal on us.”

Health care workers can visit any of the following Delmarva McDonald’s restaurant locations to receive their free meal:

Sussex County, Del.

Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, Dorchester, Caroline, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties in Maryland

Accomack and Northampton counties on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

At this time, McDonald’s is open with drive-thru and carryout service only.

Customers can also utilize the McDonald’s app to purchase with Mobile Order Pay or through McDelivery (UberEats or DoorDash).