RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to run for his old job next year but says he’s still hasn’t made a decision yet.

McAuliffe filed paperwork with the Virginia State Board of Elections on Wednesday listing himself as a Democratic candidate for governor. But his spokesman, Brennan Bilberry, said McAuliffe won’t made an official decision to run until after the November election.

“Governor McAuliffe is making no decisions on 2021 until after we defeat Donald Trump and his hateful ideology,” Bilberry said.

The filing is the clearest indication yet that McAuliffe is planning to run.

