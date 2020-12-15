According to an article in Politico, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday officially kicked off his bid to return to the governor’s mansion with a nod to the racial and gender dynamics at play in his commonwealth and across the country.

“We have a huge opportunity to address the inequities of the past,” McAuliffe said. “But it’s going to take big, bold, proven leadership to get it done.”

McAuliffe enters a Democratic field that already has two candidates vying to become the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. Virginia’s Black lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, also intends to run, and McAuliffe’s comeback bid has unsettled political groups hoping to elect candidates more reflective of the commonwealth’s diversity.

