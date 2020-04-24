The May 5, 2020, May Town Elections in Cape Charles and Exmore will go on as originally planned with polling places open on May 5 for voters. However, for the safety of voters and Officers of Election, voting by mail for this election is still your best option. Town voters have until Tuesday, April 28, 5 pm, to request an absentee ballot. If you have a valid Virginia Driver’s license, you can request a ballot on-line from The Department of Elections at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/ You can also call our office (678-0480) and request a ballot or request by fax (678-0453). If you have a ballot and were waiting to see if the election would be held, please vote and return your ballot at your earliest convenience. Ballots must be received in the office by 7 pm on May 5 to be counted.

In-person voting on Election Day, May 5, will be different. Social distancing will be used throughout the entire process, so voting will be slower. Only one voter will be allowed in the polling place at a time, making waiting times longer. Also voters are encouraged to be responsible and wear masks if possible and bring their own black or blue pens for voting the ballot. We really encourage you to vote by mail for this election.

Please call the Voter Registration office in Eastville if you have any questions or to request a ballot.