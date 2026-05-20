May 16-22 is National Safe Boating Week

As boating season begins to ramp up along the Eastern Shore of Virginia, safety officials and boating organizations are encouraging residents and visitors to take extra precautions on the water during National Safe Boating Week, May 16-22.

The national awareness campaign, organized by the National Safe Boating Council through the Safe Boating Campaign, promotes responsible boating practices and the consistent use of life jackets as thousands of people head to waterways during the warmer months.

For the Eastern Shore, where boating, fishing, crabbing and waterfront recreation are central to everyday life, the campaign serves as an important reminder ahead of the busy summer tourism season.

Organizers are urging boaters to always wear a properly fitted life jacket, remain attentive while operating vessels and review basic boating safety procedures before heading onto the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic waters and inland creeks surrounding the Shore.

As we head into the Memorial Day Weekend, where celebrations on the water are popular, it is important that anyone planning operate a boat this weekend make sure the boat is properly prepared and seafaring. Boating under the influence is a crime punishable in the same manner DUI laws are in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Local organizations and communities are encouraged to host boating safety events, distribute public service announcements, share educational information and encourage residents to take a pledge to always wear a life jacket while boating.

The Safe Boating Campaign provides educational resources on topics including distracted boating, fire extinguishers, engine cut-off switches, navigation buoys and boating gear.

The campaign is especially relevant for coastal communities like those on the Eastern Shore, where commercial watermen, recreational boaters and tourists frequently share busy waterways throughout the summer months.