Maureen Cody has been named chairman of the 2021 United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore fundraising campaign. Maureen is a commercial line account manager for Avery Hall Insurance, serving the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She is very involved in the community and is a member of Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Relay for Life and Alzheimer’s Association Walk Committee. Maureen believes one should always be grateful for everything, even the little things.

Since 1991, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has united the community to raise over $7,600,000.00. These funds are used to improve the quality of the life for the residents of the Eastern Shore. Sponsorships from businesses and individuals are essentials in keeping the cost of the campaign to a minimum. This United Way has only one part time employee and donated office space. Volunteers are a large part of the United Way.

Of the funds raised in 2020, $116,700.00 were donor designated to qualifying nonprofits. $127,000.00 was designated to the Community Impact Fund. The Community Impact Fund Awards are determined by the Allocation committee which is composed of 10 volunteers from diverse backgrounds. The group reviewed grant applications and budgets before making recommendations for allocation of the funds.

This year, grants were awarded to 23 nonprofits in Accomack and Northampton counties through a competitive application process. The organizations that were awarded were very solid, showed great programs that benefit the Shore with strong outcomes. Organizations selected for funding display strong financial and program accountability, impact identified community needs and collaboration with other organizations.

“These organizations work for the betterment of the communities we serve focusing on health, education and financial stability,” Wayne Parsley, Community Impact Chair of the UWVES, stated in a news release. “Together we are making an impact, one grant at a time.”

“We are proud to be entrusted with these funds to invest them on behalf of our community,” UWVES Board President Kim Savage said. “We’re honored to be able to support the community-based organizations who have a pulse on the obstacles and opportunities for our neighbors. When we as a society make sure everyone can reach their human potential and fully contribute, we all benefit.”

A donation to the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is an investment in the future of the Eastern Shore. To contribute, become a sponsor, volunteer on a committee, or to learn more visit www.esunitedway.org.

