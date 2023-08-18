Matthews explains need for Parksley Fire Company Sub Station

At Wednesday’s Accomack Board of Supervisors Meeting, Freddie Matthews of the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company asked the Board to consider selling, leasing or donating land on RT 13 at Fisher’s Corner for a new sub station. The station would house two ambulances and at some point, a fire truck as well. Matthews said that a majority of calls to which Parksley responds are along the Rt. 13 corridor. Matthews said that Parksley’s district runs from Mappsville to the Accomac light south of Perdue. He said thats calls to Perdue are frequent.

Matthews said that Parksley responded to over a thousand calls in 2022.

Supervisor Ron Wolfe said that there were two studies sitting on a shelf somewhere that the county purchased 18 years ago that said that the County should try to move EMS stations nearer or on Rt. 13. He said ” it looks like this has come full circle.”

Matthews also said that the proposed facility would house two ambulances and one fire truck. He said that the Parksley Fire Company would retain ambulances and trucks at the current fire station manned by volunteers that would serve the town and areas west of the former railroad track as well as other calls for assistance. He also said that having a fire truck and ambulances at Fisher’s Corner would speed response considerably in the district to other calls to which Parksley is asked to respond.

Supervisor Donald Hart suggested a full study be completed on opening other EMS substations in other areas of the Shore. Chairman Crockett said that the request on the table from Parksley is what is being considered right now but that a future comprehensive study by staff for moving more assets to the Rt. 13 corridor would be welcome as well.

During the public comment segment of the meeting Glen Smith, speaking for the Tasley Vol. Fire Company told the Board that the new facility at the Whispering Pines intersection would also be a good place to house ambulances as well.

Matthews stated that Parksley had been considering this for over a year but waited to see how the staff consolidation implemented last year worked out. Matthews said the consolidation has been very successful.

The Board voted to request a report from the Department of Public Services on the effect a new station would have on overall response time.