A 63 car pile up occurred in the westbound lane of Interstate 64 Sunday morning. According to Seargeant Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police the accident report came in at 7:45 a.m. near the Queens Creek Bridge near Williamsburg. The area has been part of a major construction project on I 64. At least 51 individuals from those vehicles were transported to regional hospitals, to include Riverside Doctors’ Hospital in Williamsburg, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and VCU Medical Center in Richmond. The majority of injuries were minor, with 11 individuals being treated for serious injuries. There are still no reported fatalities related to the crashes.

So far there’s no word as to whether anyone from the Eastern Shore was involved in the accident. Interstate 64 is widely traveled by westbound travelers.

The west bound lane of I 64 finally reopened to traffic at approximately 5 pm Sunday afternoon.

Photo courtesy Virginia State Police

