At Wednesday’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Mike Mason updated the Board on American Rescue Plan Funding obligations.

The first installment of ARPA funds has been received by the County totaling $3,138,502. The second payment of the same amount is expected in 2022.

Of the initial payment, $1,500,000 has been committed to Broadband expansion. $215,493 has been committed to the library roof system, $630,000 has been allocated to local Volunteer Fire Departments and $600,000 has been committed to expanding child care in the county.

Mason also provided the Board with an overview of a plan to grant local Volunteer Fire Companies compensation through ARPA funding for replenish revenue lost by the local companies as a result of the pandemic. Each company may apply for assistance via an 0n-line application. The application must include the negative impact the pandemic has had on their revenue and be supported by audited financial statements at the time of submission.

The maximum grant available to any company is $45,000 and the total amount available is $630,000. The awarding of each grant will be at the discretion of the County Administrator.

.