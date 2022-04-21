While a town hall style meeting is scheduled to obtain citizen input on how to spend $3.1 million from a second tranche of ARPA funding, County Administrator Mike Mason told the Board that, there are three areas that should be considered priorities by the Board at Wednesday’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The first is to use between $892,000 and $1,563,00 to cover the county’s share of the 911 communication project. Mason said that this would result in the county not having to issue debt to cover it’s share.

The second priority would set aside $50,000 for a sewer collection system feasibility study in the Wattsville area. HRSD is currently planning to review sanitary sewer options in Northern Accomack County but any associated collection system will be the responsibility of the County. The study will improve the County’s ability to obtain grand funds for the project.

The third priority would be a $500,000 set aside to help expand broadband to a substantial portion of the seaside that isn’t included in the original $12 million grant.

The Town Hall meeting is scheduled for May 5 at 6 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School in Parksley.

.