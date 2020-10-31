ANNAPOLIS, Md.- The governors of Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia announced Thursday a three-state collaboration to advance offshore wind projects in the region and promote the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. as a hub for offshore wind energy and industry.

Officials said the creation of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources (SMART-POWER) provides a framework for the three states to cooperatively promote, develop, and expand offshore wind energy and the accompanying industry supply chain and workforce. Specifically, the three states agree to form a SMART-POWER Leadership Team with representatives from each signatory jurisdiction that will work to streamline the development of regional offshore wind resources.

Through this partnership, the three states have committed to work together to increase regulatory certainty, encourage manufacturing of component parts, reduce project costs through supply chain development, share information and best practices, and promote synergy between industry and the signatory jurisdictions.

Officials said Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia have access to vast resources and assets, such as deepwater ports and transportation infrastructure, top-tier universities and research institutions, and highly trained workforces, to support the offshore wind industry and supply chain efficiently develop along the Atlantic Coast.

The full SMART-POWER memorandum of understanding is available here.