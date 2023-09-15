Maryland man guilty of robberies in Virginia

By Linda Cicoira

A Maryland man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to robberies that occurred on the Eastern Shore of Virginia just before Christmas last year.

Thirty-four-year-old Charlie Oliver Ayres, of Snow Hill, admitted to robbing the Royal Farms in Nelsonia and to attempting to rob the Family Dollar store in Oak Hall, on Dec. 23.

Retired Judge Les L. Lilley ordered a pre-sentence report. Sentencing was set for Nov. 9.

Fifty-year-old Willie Thomas Harmon Jr., of Cherry Street in Pocomoke, was also charged with the crimes. His trial is set for Oct. 19.

At a previous bond hearing for Harmon, his lawyer said, he had gotten a ride Ayres. The two were at Royal Farms in Nelsonia when Ayres went behind the counter and robbed the clerk. Phillips said his client didn’t have any other way to get home so he left with Ayres.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said while Harmon was not the mastermind, he accompanied Ayres. Both men went into Family Dollar in Oak Hall, again to rob. “They got nervous and left,” Morgan said.

