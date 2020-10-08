The Mary Nottingham Smith Alumni Association is asking for the public’s health in determining the future of the former middle school.

After being given the facility in 2011 from Accomack County, the Alumni Association completed a number of improvements, including split system heating and air conditioning and renovations of the cafeteria and gymnasium. Recently, Accomack County was awarded a Community Development Block Grant to plan a renovation and best future uses of the complex, which is on Route 13 in Accomac.

Here is Alumni Association member Karen Downing with how you can help:

The survey will be available for the public to fill out beginning Tuesday, October 13 and will be available until Friday, November 20. It is available digitally by visiting https://forms.gle/B7wvmsfaAYV7nkfy9 and paper copies may be picked up from Subway in Exmore, Jaxon’s in Parksley, the Eastern Shore Public Library, the A-NPDC in Accomack, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society in Onancock, the Foodbank in Tasley and other locations. Please mail these paper copies to PO Box 915, Accomac, VA, 23301.

For questions about the survey or the Mary Nottingham Smith Cultural Enrichment Center please email mnsgrants15@gmail.com.

