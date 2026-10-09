Mary N. Smith Alumni Association hosts third annual STEAM Community Day

The Mary N. Smith Alumni Association brought children, families, educators and community organizations together Saturday, September 26, for its third annual STEAM Community Day.

The event featured hands-on learning activities focused on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, with exhibitors representing education, health care, agriculture, conservation and other community services.

A highlight was WHRO’s new Environmental Dome. According to the association, Eastern Shore participants were the first to experience the dome, which offered an immersive way to explore science and the environment.

Participating organizations included Accomac 4-H Extension, the Accomack County Public Schools Book Mobile, Eastern Shore Regional Public Library and several University of Maryland Eastern Shore programs, including its 4-H Extension, STEM Mobile Lab and Department of Business, Management and Accounting.

Health and recreation exhibitors included Eastern Shore Rural Health Systems, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Eastern Shore YMCA and Eastern Shore Vipers.

Other participants were Art with Sarah Clark, Automated Manufacturing Autonomous Systems, DJ Set-It-Off, Earth Systems Management, Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District, The Nature Conservancy and Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust.

The association thanked exhibitors and the community for supporting the event and said it plans to continue offering programs that promote learning and bring residents together.