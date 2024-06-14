Mary N. Smith Alumni Association awards scholarships

June 14, 2024
Mary N Smith Scholarships

On Wednesday, June 12th, the Mary N. Smith Alumni Association presented scholarship awards to three students.

Two students were in attendance for the presentation as shown in the picture.

Amiyah Drummond (Nandua High School) will be attending Eastern Shore Community College and Akhyah Collins (Arcadia High School) will be attending Howard University in the fall. Not pictured: Naomi Sterling (Chincoteague High School) plans to attend Eastern Shore Community College.

The scholarship was established in honor of Mrs. Mary Nottingham Smith who dedicated her life to educating all young people.

