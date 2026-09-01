Marine archaeologist to explore the Chesapeake’s role in the American Revolution

September 1, 2026
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Shore History will welcome marine archaeologist Steve Bilicki to Ker Place in Onancock on Friday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. for a lecture titled “The Eyes of All…Are Turned Upon Us!”

Bilicki will examine the American Revolution through the history of conflicts on the Chesapeake Bay and archaeological discoveries that shed light on the region’s role in the fight for independence.

As the North American colonies broke from English rule, nations around the world watched and eventually reacted to events that few believed could happen to the British Empire. The lecture will offer a broader view of that pivotal period while exploring events that unfolded on and around the Chesapeake.

Bilicki works for Oceaneering International as an oceanographic analyst. He previously served as an underwater archaeologist with the State of Maryland Maritime Archaeology Program.

He has taught and lectured locally on anthropology, archaeology and archaeological survey techniques. He has also served as an adjunct professor and high school mentor. Bilicki lives in Wachapreague.

The lecture will be held at Ker Place, 69 Market Street in Onancock. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.

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