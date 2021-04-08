The Virginia General Assembly gave final approval to a bill to legalize simple possession of marijuana and limited home growth beginning July 1, 2021, three years sooner than initially planned.

The accelerated timeline won a majority in the House and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) broke a 20-20 tie in the Senate on Wednesday during a session dedicated to the consideration of Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget and bill amendments.

The vote makes Virginia the first state in the South to green-light recreational cannabis and the 16th state overall, plus D.C. Recreational sales still wouldn’t be legal until 2024.

