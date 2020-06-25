By Ted Shockley

Marches on Friday and Saturday have been organized by an interracial and cross-denominational council of ministers to promote equity and social change on the Eastern Shore.

Friday at the Macadonia A.M.E. Church in Accomac, and Saturday at Northampton High School, the Eastern Shore Diverse Coalition of Preachers will hold the marches. The public is invited.

“We’re trying to bring unity,” said Pastor Quintavion Washington, the coalition’s organizer.

The two marches are a kickoff for the council, which also seeks to promote “the eradication of systemic racism and societal oppression.”

“We’re going to be a voice for our community,” he said.

The 6:30 p.m. Friday march will lead to the Accomac courthouse green. The 1 p.m. Saturday march will proceed to the Eastville courthouse green. There will be return transportation provided.

At both events there will be voter registration and Census 2020 services. There also will be a comment box so attendees can anonymously leave their concerns to be addressed by area elected officials.

Posters promoting the event encourage those attending to “bring masks, signs and energy.”

