March Rains Give Way to Dry April

May 2, 2024
After record rains in March, April was relatively dry on the Eastern Shore,  The Shore, which until March had been considered in a drought throughout  much of 2023  received unofficially 13 inches of rain evolving from two strong systems that came through resulting in flooding of roads, most areas where heavy rains pond and accumulate and full ditches. The wet conditions prevented local farmers from being able to get out in the fields and do spring planting.  But it was a different story in April.  The Eastern Shore received unoficially 3.5 inches of rain which was good and helped dry out the standing water from March.

 

