The March of Dimes is providing a live chat for new and expecting moms. Consisting of medical professionals and experts, the team provides families with education and virtual support through our weekly online panel discussion. These discussions are typically held on Thursday at 2 p.m. through the March of Dimes facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/marchofdimes/. Previous discussions can be viewed at the same link. Should anyone have questions, please contact Susan Turner at sturner@marchofdimes.com.

More information can be found here

.