The Virginia State Police are reporting on another fatal accident on the Eastern Shore.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the VSP, on Saturday evening, June 17 at approximately 9:06 p.m., state police responded to a single motor vehicle crash involving an ejection on Beartown Road, Mappsville, Accomack County.

Upon arriving to the scene, troopers confirmed the crash to be a fatality. The driver was identified as a Stevie Justice, 56 years of age, of Mappsville, Virginia.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Justice was operating a 1999 Ford Expedition when he drove off the road, over corrected, and ran off the other side of the road and overturned several times.

Investigators concluded alcohol was a contributing factor. Notification to next of kin has been made.