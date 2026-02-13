Mapp, Mapp & Klein becomes Williams DeLoatche, P.C., continuing more than a century of service on the Eastern Shore

A longtime name in Eastern Shore legal circles has officially entered a new chapter.

After more than 100 years of serving the Eastern Shore, Mapp, Mapp & Klein has formally changed its name to Williams DeLoatche, P.C. in 2026, continuing its legacy of personalized, community-focused legal service under new ownership.

The firm was acquired by Williams DeLoatche in 2022, a move designed to preserve the trusted local presence clients have relied on for generations while expanding the office’s resources through a broader statewide network.

Leading the Eastern Shore office is Shore native T. Wayne Williams, who says maintaining community connections remains central to the firm’s mission.

“I grew up here, I know the people, and I understand the community,” Williams said. “Our goal is simple: we want to provide the same personal attention our clients expect, while giving them access to a broader network of expertise and support.”

Clients say that approach has made a difference. In a recent review, one client wrote that after contacting the firm following a car accident, attorneys and staff “handled everything during my recovery, allowing me to focus on healing without any added stress.”

The Eastern Shore office continues to operate with the same attorneys and staff, representing clients in personal injury, civil, and family law matters. Firm leaders say the transition reflects growth rather than change—combining deep local roots with expanded legal resources across the Commonwealth.

Community members can expect to see the new name unveiled publicly during a ribbon-cutting event with the ESVA Chamber or an open house planned for this spring.

Founded on the principle of serving those injured in accidents, Williams DeLoatche says it remains committed to helping clients seek justice and fair compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.