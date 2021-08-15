Pictured left to right: Sheriff Ronnie Howard-Somerset County Md, Sheriff Matt Crisafulli-Worcester County Md, Lieutenant Eric Penree-Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Drug Enforcement Section, Sheriff Mike Lewis-Wicomico County Maryland, Sheriff Todd Wessells-Accomack County Va, Sheriff David Doughty-Northampton County VA, Captain Greg Mathias-Virginia State Police-Bureau of Field Operations-Division Five, Lieutenant Allen Williams-Bureau of Field Operations-Division Five —

By Linda Cicoira

On August 11th and 12th, 2021 the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force conducted Operation “Masked Man” to attempt to arrest multiple individuals on sealed indictments in Accomack and Northampton Counties for distribution of various controlled narcotics including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Virginia including the Drug Enforcement Administration, U S Marshal’s Service, Maryland State Police, Virginia State Police-Area 31, Division 1,5, and 7 Tactical Teams, DES-Chesapeake, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia Department of Corrections –Probation and Parole District Four, Accomack and Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Exmore Police Department collaborated to serve sealed indictments in Accomack and Northampton County as well as attempting to locate multiple individuals being sought for outstanding probation violations.

As a result, 25 individuals were arrested and charged with 41 felony distribution offenses and one probation violation.

Ambrose Anthony Cuffee (1count)

Kamal Yamani Cuffee (2count)

James Rashaun Bundick (1count)

Marquie Lovell Tankard (3count)

Anton Tankard (3count)

Dwayne Lawrtence Sample (2count)

Steve Allen Lyons Jr. (1count)

Jaymese Meshine Turner (1count)

James Patrick Bowen (1count)

Heather Rene Corbin (2count)

Robert Edward Giddings Jr. (2count)

Kerwin Antwan Harmon (1count)

Corey Lamont Newkirk (2count)

Robert Knoulton Bradley (2count)

Shauntae Arnez Giddens (2count)

Keron Andrae Matthews (3count)

Antalf Manu Nottingham (1count)

Bernard Anthony Brickhouse (3count)

Brianna Brookshire (Probation Violation)

Pierce Scanlan (3count)

Clifton Townsend (3count)

Ryan Fitchett (1count)

Benito Flores (2count)

William Antonio Davis (3count)

Maurice Williams (5count)

During the operation, Sheriff’s from Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester Counties in Maryland as well as Accomack and Northampton Counties in Virginia met with Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations and Bureau of Criminal Investigations to discuss on current distribution issues and how to support each other during investigations that span multiple jurisdictions. A combined effort has resulted in numerous narcotic investigations, arrests and convictions in the past and that effort continues as we speak.

If you have any information related to the whereabouts of the remaining 15 subjects or ongoing drug activity you may call the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force at 757-414-0746. If you have information related to other criminal activities you may also contact the appropriate Sheriff’s Office or Virginia State Police at the following numbers:

Accomack County Sheriff’s Office 757-787-1131

Northampton County Sheriff’s Office 757-678-0458

Virginia State Police 800-582-8350 (toll free)

Virginia State Police-Melfa 757-787-5813

You may remain anonymous with your information.

The Eastern Shore Drug Task Force is comprised of the Accomack and Northampton County Sheriff’s Offices and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Section-Chesapeake.