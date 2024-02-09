Man who hijacked official’s car in trouble again

By Linda Cicoira

The young man, who was convicted in March of 2019 for carjacking Accomack Supervisor Reneta Major’s car and stealing a Broadwater Academy bus, was accused of new crimes in indictments handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury earlier this week.

Twenty-two-year-old Dabreon Lamont Tankard, of Cathell Street on Chincoteague, was indicted on counts of maliciously shooting at a vehicle occupied by two or more people, displaying or using a firearm, displaying or shooting a gun from a vehicle, and being a violent felon and possessing or transporting a gun. The crimes occurred July 17, 2023. He was arrested in November.

In another case, 25-year-old David Michael Turner, of Big Road in Bloxom, was indicted on counts of strangling and maliciously wounding a woman on Nov. 14, 2023. Turner is accused of strangling her and then holding the victim down and biting her on the face and neck. The defendant told authorities that he consumed “shrooms” or psilocybin mushrooms that day and had no recollection of what had happened.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Kendall Bowen, of Wise Court in Accomac, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of Trooper G. Gallimore on Oct. 30, 2023.

Fifty-two-year-old Vernon Maruse Heath, of Bayside Road in Greenbush, was indicted on a count of being a felon and possessing ammo on Nov. 9, 2023.

Sixty-one-year-old Thomas P. Struck, of Doubloon Drive in Greenbackville, was indicted on a count of stealing a brass propeller and two-foot anchor valued at $1,000 or more that belonged to Stephanie Downing on Sept. 26, 2023.

Forty-one-year-old James Daniel Roberts III, of Juniper Lane in New Church, was indicted on a count of construction fraud involving receiving $1,000 or more in advance from Deborah Ullman of Chincoteague between Aug. 31 and Oct. 6, 2022.

Thirty-six-year-old Erick Stevens, of Main Street in Onley, was indicted on a count of forging a check for $240 and then uttering it on Sept. 4, 2023.