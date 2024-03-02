Man who died in Virginia Beach crash after pursuit initiated on Shore identified; implicated in New York stabbing

The Virginia State Police have positively identified the man who crashed a stolen car in Virginia Beach after Virginia State Police attempted to stop him in Exmore.

The deceased has been identified as Quadri Jackson, 33 years old of W. 24th Street, Brooklyn, New York. Jackson is also identified as the suspect from a related stabbing and vehicle theft that had occurred in Brooklyn, the same day as the vehicle pursuit.

Investigation is still on-going. Next of kin has been notified.

According to Virginia State Police, Jackson was clocked going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone on Friday, February 23. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Northampton County Sheriff’s Department assisted. During the pursuit it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of the state of New York. The Northampton Sheriff Deputies continued pursuit until the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department closely monitored the stolen vehicle across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to the city of Virginia beach, where Virginia State Police assumed lead. Once in the city, local troopers observed the suspect vehicle fleeing from law enforcement, and initiated pursuit of the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle headed and turned onto Shore Drive from Northampton Boulevard. As the pursuit continued down Shore Drive, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway into the tree line at the intersection of Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue.

As troopers approached the vehicle to render aid, they observed Jackson was suffering serious life threatening injuries and speaking to troopers. He died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.