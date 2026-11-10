Man threatened to bomb child support enforcement office

By Linda Cicoira

An Exmore man was indicted Monday by a Northampton Grand Jury on a count of threatening to bomb the Department of Child Support Enforcement (DCSE) office on July 16, in an attempt to kill workers from there and from Social Services.

According to records filed in the Northampton Circuit Court, police were dispatched to the home of 52-year-old Jason Allen Powell of Belle Haven Road, where it was suspected that a man with a gun was holding three people against their will. Police found Powell standing on his front porch, yelling for officers to shoot him. After a 10- to 15-minute standoff, Powell was tased and taken into custody. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member.

His girlfriend told officers that Powell came home intoxicated and told her the DCSE had taken $30,000 from his account. He told her he was going to fill his truck with explosives and drive it into the DCSE building. The woman took his alcohol, and he reached for a pistol. She said she tried to stop him, and he grabbed her by the hair and threw an ashtray at her. She ran upstairs, where her daughter and granddaughter were, and locked the door. Her daughter said she heard him say he would bomb the building and kill the workers.

Powell told a magistrate, “He was ashamed to say he was drinking heavily as of late. Does not have recollection of any of the events that occurred. States he had a horrible day, and DCSE had overdrawn his bank account by $30k.” The magistrate wrote that he “was polite and cooperative.”

Sixty-one-year-old Helen Marie Delgado of Sherwood Gate in Cape Charles was indicted on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny of a Dodge Ram pickup and a bay liner trophy boat. Delgado was also indicted on a count of damaging a Ford Maverick and a 65-inch TV belonging to the victim. The alleged crimes occurred on Aug. 1, 2026. Delgado was arrested on Aug. 27.

Forty-six-year-old Garnesey Ruther Sanders, of Fisher Court in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on March 6, 2026. He was arrested on July 7.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lamar Malik Byrd, of Stumptown Drive in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possessing heroin on Jan. 14, 2026.