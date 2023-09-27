Man robbed neighbor who owed him money

By Linda Cicoira

A 66-year-old Hallwood man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to robbing a neighbor who hadn’t paid back a loan.

Clinton Thomas Justis waived his right to have a grand jury review three charges – robbery, use of a firearm, and theft. In a plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to the first charge. The other two charges were dropped. Justis could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined up to $2,500.

The victim, Dynell Washington, also of Hallwood, was waiting for his ride when Justis pulled up on July 2, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker. Justis pointed something at Washington and demanded the $80 that was owed to him, The prosecutor said the victim wasn’t wearing his glasses and couldn’t see what was being pointed at him, but he thought it was a rifle.

Justis got $30 from Washington and took the man’s cell phone saying that he would return it when Washington paid him the other $50. Justis later told authorities that he took the items because he was tired of seeing Washington buy drugs when he hadn’t paid him.

Defense lawyer Tom Northam admitted it was a “poor method to go about collection.” He asked that a short-form presentence report be ordered. Judge W. Revell Lewis complied, remanded Justis to jail, and set sentencing for Nov. 9.