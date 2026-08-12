Man Returned to Jail After Visiting Prohibited Island

By Linda Cicoira

A 68-year-old man who served a prison term for attempting to murder his former employers was returned to Accomack Jail late Thursday after showing up on Main Street on Chincoteague Island, where he was prohibited from going.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said Monday that authorities are “looking into” the matter. Meanwhile, John Joseph Ellis remains in jail.

Earlier on Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court, Ellis told a judge that he was ready to cooperate with probation workers and follow their advice concerning a home plan that would not include living on the island. His former residence had been razed, and he was prohibited from being near the victims.

A mental evaluation stated he was competent for the hearing. But he apparently did not understand his restrictions. It was reported that he was released from jail, a social worker did not pick him up as was initially planned, he did not show up at the probation office, and he caught a ride to his former hometown.

After hearing voices on May 17, 2019, Ellis admitted he used a 9 mm pistol to shoot open the front door of the victims’ home. An officer was called to the scene after an alarm went off. He found the door glass was broken and three bullet holes were lodged in the door.

The officer observed “further damage from projectiles inside the residence walls.” He reviewed a security video that showed Ellis arrived by moped, pulled a handgun from his right pocket, and shot into the door. The defendant was also convicted of shooting into a dwelling and destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property.