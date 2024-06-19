Man pleads guilty to assaulting woman

By Linda Cicoira

A Painter man who was initially charged with strangling the mother of his children pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to assault and battery of a family or household member.

An Aug. 12 sentencing was set for 25-year-old Cody William Chrisman. Until then he was allowed to remain free on bond. The maximum penalty for the offense is 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said the defendant was angry because he didn’t get a game system for his birthday. The issue festered and he threw her into a wall and grabbed her around the throat, the prosecutor said.

Thornton said he offered the plea bargain due to the credibility of the victim and their custody battle over the children. In addition, the photos of the marks and bruises on her were too dark to show anything.

The defense attorney said charges were not brought until after he had filed for custody. He did put his hand on her to get her off of him.