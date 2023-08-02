Man pleads guilty for stabbing in drunken fight during game of dominoes

By Linda Cicoira

A fight that broke out in Cape Charles during a dominoes game in June of 2022, ended with a man being hurt with a box cutting blade and the eventual conviction of his opponent.

Sixty-five-year-old Calvin Cummings Jr. was stopped within seconds of the incident near the former Heritage Acres apartment complex where he lived. According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, Cummings had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, and had blood on his clothes when he was apprehended. The defendant had been playing dominoes with the victim and said something to his girlfriend that caused the victim to come after Cummings, Thornton said.

“This was a drunken fight,” the prosecutor continued. “Sometime during the scuffle, Cummings pulled a knife.” Thornton said the defendant initially told authorities the victim was injured when he hit the concrete. But, an officer “found a craftsman folding knife, sheet-metal cutter, box-cutter, whatever you want to call it,” Thornton added.

Cummings was indicted on a count of malicious wounding. The indictment was amended to the lesser charge of unlawful wounding Thursday in Northampton Circuit Court as part of a plea bargain agreement. Judge Les Lilley deferred acceptance of the agreement until a presentence report could be prepared. Sentencing was set for Oct. 16. Cummings was allowed to remain free on bond.