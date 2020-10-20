By Linda Cicoira

A young Maryland man, who led police on a high-speed chase across the Chincoteague causeway with his infant son in the backseat, was escorted out of Accomack Circuit Court by officers headed to jail Thursday as the child and mother cried for their loved one.

Richard David Brown II, of Newmarket, Maryland, was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the September 2019 offenses of eluding police, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, DWI with a child, and driving with a suspended license.

According to testimony, the life of the child, and the trooper who was chasing Brown, were both put at risk during the incident. Brown was driving up to 108 mph. He pleaded guilty to the charges, took an anger management class, attends AA meetings and said he regretted his actions.

“This was a serious matter,” said Judge W. Revell Lewis III. “I sit here and hear a lot of things. It’s hard to fathom how this could happen with a child in the car … on the causeway.… Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.”

