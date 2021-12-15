VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP)- A man who led police officers on a pursuit in October from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia before crashing has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

Virginia State Police said a passenger injured in the crash was still hospitalized Monday, nearly two months after the crash on Oct. 19, news outlets reported.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports police in Maryland tried to stop a car that was speeding with no headlights on, but the driver, identified as Christopher Northcraft, sped off, according to police. When Northcraft’s car reached Virginia, state police tried to slow or stop it, but police said Northcraft sped through a toll plaza at 90 mph (144 km/h) before losing control and flipping, police said.

A passenger in the car was trapped, but Northcraft ran, falling over a guardrail and about 30 feet to the ground, police said. He was taken to a hospital and tried to escape a few days later, police said.

Northcraft, who’s being held at Virginia Beach City Jail, is now charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, driving under the influence of drugs, abduction and drug possession. Additional charges stem from the chase, according to police.

