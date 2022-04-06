By Linda Cicoira

A man, who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Maryland and the Eastern Shore of Virginia before crashing on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Oct. 19, 2021, was indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on a count of eluding police.

Last month, in Northampton County, 34-year-old Christopher Alan Northcraft, of Patrick Henry Drive, in Brooklyn Park, Md., was indicted on counts of possession of cocaine and Fentanyl, maliciously wounding a victim who was severely injured and has permanent and significant physical impairment, abduction, and the attempted murder of thirty-five-year-old Brandy Bowen, who was a passenger in the 2011 Toyota Camry that Northcraft was driving.

At the Virginia/Maryland line, with police in pursuit, authorities were unable to stop or slow the vehicle down by deploying spike strips. The car continued on Lankford Highway and local deputies joined the chase with the car reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph.

The Toyota eventually sped through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel toll plaza at about 90 mph. At some point, the car struck a curb, spinning out of control before flipping over and landing on its roof. “Northcraft exited the vehicle through the rear glass and attempted to get” Bowen out,” an officer said. Bowen was still trapped inside the car when “Northcraft attempted to flee the scene … went over the guardrail, and fell to the ground approximately 30 feet below the road.”