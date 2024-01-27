Man in Accomack Jail extradited to Talbot County, Md. to face numerous charges

According to a story on WMDT.com, a man arrested in Accomack County has been extradited to Talbot County Maryland on charges of car jacking and assault.

The incident occurred around midnight on July 16, 2023. The suspect, Tehron West, was intoxicated and got into an argument with a female victim who was apparently trying to prevent him from driving away. West got into her vehicle, pulled out a handgun and shot the victim twice while she was sitting in a second vehicle. The victim was not injured.

According the report on WMDT.com, the victim was stopped and arrested by the Virginia State Police in Accomack County at 3:15 a.m. on July 16. He was transported to the Accomack jail and held there.

On January 22, 2024, West was extradited from Accomack to Talbot County where he was charged with attempted second degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, motor vehicle theft, firearm use in a violent crime, and several other charges.