Man identified in deadly weekend fire in Northampton

According to Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist at the scene of a residential structure fire on Dunton Cove Road in the Capeville area on April 25, 2026, at approximately 10 a.m.

An explosion was reported at the residence during the fire, and upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed.

After fire personnel extinguished the blaze, a body was located inside the home. With assistance from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk, the individual has been identified as James Carpenter, 69.

The Virginia State Police were requested to assist in determining the cause of the fire and explosion. During the investigation of the debris, an oxygen tank was located.

The case remains under investigation.

Volunteer fire departments from Cheriton, Cape Charles, Eastville, Nassawadox, and Painter responded to the scene, along with the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458.