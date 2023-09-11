Man has gun rights restored

By Linda Cicoira

Restoration of firearm rights was awarded Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a Melfa man convicted of unlawful wounding a decade ago when he was a juvenile.

According to information provided to the court, 27-year-old Garrett Earl David Updegraff was 17 when he committed the crime in Virginia Beach. He served 90 days in jail for the offense. Further details about the incident were not provided.

Updegraff, a commercial property manager, had his civil rights restored by the governor in 2021. Character references in the form of letters were presented to the court. It was also said that he wanted to be able to protect himself when visiting properties at all hours for his job and to be able to go hunting.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox had no objection to the restoration. “He’s made the right decisions since then,” the prosecutor said.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III said from what he had heard Updegraff is worthy of having his gun rights restored. “Congratulations on the life you have lived” since that happened, he said.