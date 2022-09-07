By Linda Cicoira

One of two motorcyclists, who eluded police in a high-speed chase that began north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and ended in Accomac in September 2020, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two related charges in Northampton Circuit Court.

Twenty-three-year-old Dandre Dylan Williams, a Jamaican National who was serving in the U.S. Navy when the incident occurred, admitted to felony eluding and reckless driving in excess of 85 mph in a plea agrement. Williams lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The other motorcyclist, who was not identified, was not apprehended after the two left their motorcycles to flee through the woods on Baylee’s Neck Road. He was never arrested. At one point, the pair were going as fast as 125 mph on Lankford Highway, according to authorities.

Williams was found guilty of reckless driving. Judgment for the eluding charge was deferred for a year. The defendant was already docked Naval pay and spent about a month in the brig for the offenses, according information provided to the court.

The defense stated Williams paid with a credit card for both men to cross the bridge-tunnel and did not speed on the facility. He went faster when he was trying to catch up with the other rider after they got off the CBBT.

