Man gets year for drive by shooting

By Linda Cicoira

The last young man accused in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Bayview area of Cheriton last year pleaded guilty to four felony charges Monday in Northampton Circuit Court.

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. sentenced 20-year-old Nicholas (Nick) Edward Petrillo, with addresses in Painter and Belle Haven, to a total of 21 years in prison with all but a year suspended for shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and maliciously shooting at an occupied dwelling.

Charges of malicious wounding, shooting across a road, felony destruction of property, wearing a mask, use of a firearm, shooting in a felony, and malicious wounding by a mob were not prosecuted in a plea agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton.

Petrillo was prohibited from contacting his co-defendants or going to Bayview. He was ordered to be on supervised probation for five years and good behavior for 10 years.

The crimes occurred on the late night of June 14 and the morning of June 15, 2024, on Bluebird Road. Cars and apartment buildings were struck by gunfire coming from a blue Chevrolet Malibu, owned by Petrillo. Neighbors were socializing after a barbecue and were videotaped running for cover. One young woman, who had just graduated from high school the previous night, was struck by gunfire, causing her to have to undergo a procedure to remove shrapnel from her foot. Investigators found about 30 shell casings in the area.

A January trial date is scheduled for Petrillo in Accomack for 39 counts of possession of child pornography that allegedly occurred on 18 days between Dec. 27, 2023, and July 15, 2024.

Court records allege that a search warrant for his cell phone in connection with the drive-by netted 22 videos and 18 photos of a 15-year-old girl.

In the drive-by incident, Thornton said 19-year-old Nykeem Ijour Bailey, of Walnut Lane in Birdsnest, was the ringleader. He was recently sentenced to seven years and nine months of active time in prison for his crimes. Bailey “was looking to get retribution on someone who shot up his mother’s vehicle,” the prosecutor said.

Suspended terms were given to John (J Murdah) Davis Barbour, of Redwood Road, for his part in the drive-by. In a deal, Barbour pleaded guilty to felony maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. He will be on supervised probation for three years. He was given a suspended 10-year term for the shooting charge and a suspended 12-month term for the firearm offense.

A 15-year-old Norfolk boy, with ties to the Eastern Shore, was acquitted last month of the drive-by crimes. Barbour’s testimony was the only thing that tied the teenager to the offenses, and Judge Lewis said that was not enough for a conviction.