Man gets term for strangulation

March 6, 2026
 |
Image

By Linda Cicoira

A Temperanceville man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to five years in prison, the maximum punishment for the offense, with all but nine months suspended for strangling his former girlfriend in January.

Artis Lane Jr., 63, had been staying with the victim at her home because he was experiencing health issues when the incident occurred. The woman later said he was not as sick as she initially believed and asked him to leave her home. The two began yelling back and forth when Lane grabbed her by the throat until she felt dizzy.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker said of the victim, “She’s not angry at him, but she is terrified of him.” Baker asked that Lane be prohibited from contacting the woman in the future and that a protective order be issued to keep him away.

Defense attorney Carl Bundick said his client had accepted responsibility. However, just before he was sentenced, Lane told the court, “During that day, I did not take my hand nowhere near her throat.”

