Man gets prison time for meth distribution

By Linda Cicoira

A Greenbackville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

All but two years and 11 months of the term were suspended for 35-year-old Arvide Scott Sager Sr., of Stern Court. Upon release, Sager will be on supervised probation for five years.

He pleaded guilty to the crime March 28, 2023 crime in October. Counts of possessing a gun while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug, being a violent felon while in possession of a gun, and driving without a license were not prosecuted.