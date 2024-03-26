Man gets prison time for illegally obtaining money

By Linda Cicoira

A Machipongo man was given prison time Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for obtaining money by false pretenses from his car insurance company.

Fifty-nine-year-old Gary Lenard Bailey, of James Allen Drive, accepted nearly $2,380 from Geico for damage to his vehicle obtained in a crash that occurred before he had the insurance. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a year and four months suspended. Bailey was ordered to be on supervised probation for three years. The crime occurred in December 2021.

In another case, Hunter Cane O’Conner, of Virginia Beach, was sentenced to three years in prison with all but time served suspended for unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with a Sept. 11, 2023 incident. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and be on supervised probation for three years.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carla Celeste Lewis, of Cape Charles, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine on Aug. 9, 2023. She was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a year and six months suspended.