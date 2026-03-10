Man gets off sex offender registry

By Linda Cicoira

A former Maryland native who lives on Chincoteague Island was officially removed from the sex offender registry Thursday after petitioning for the action in Accomack Circuit Court.

Brandon James Elliott, a former police officer in Crisfield, entered an Alford plea to the charge in 2005. He was given a 10-year suspended sentence. The plea means that the defendant denied buying alcoholic beverages for a 15-year-old girl in exchange for sexual favors, while acknowledging the prosecution has sufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker said he was unable to obtain sufficient records to dispute the petition. He said the offense is very concerning. The typical offense for removal is a misdemeanor, not the felony statute under which Elliott was convicted. Regarding the suspended term, Baker said, “Maryland has a much more relaxed view on jailtime.”

Defense lawyer Brian Latuga presented the court with three letters from character witnesses, including one from Elliott’s mother. The attorney said his client has complied with all terms and counseling and has been at the same job as the IT manager at a Chincoteague motel for 18 years.

He said the legislature allows a petitioner to ask for removal after 15 years. Latuga said Elliott has been on the registry for 21 years and has had no violations. “It’s been a scarlet letter for him and his children. He is well regarded, reliable and his character is outstanding. He volunteers at his church. He’s on a great path,” the lawyer said.

“He’s done everything he’s supposed to do,” Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. agreed when granting the removal. “Certainly, something would have bubbled to the surface by now. .. This exists for a reason … he is no longer posing a danger.”