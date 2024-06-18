Birdsnest man gets 27 years for violent offenses

By Linda Cicoira

A Birdsnest man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges that occurred when he stole money from his cousin and pistol-whipped him last August.

Thirty-eight-year-old Antonio Rayshawn Hines will spend a mandatory five years in prison. The rest of the terms were suspended in a plea bargain that took away his 4th Amendment rights regarding search and seizure for five years and put him on 25 years of good behavior.

Hines entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to retain his innocence while acknowledging the prosecutor had enough evidence to convict him. The defendant initially asked for a jury trial.

Judge Lynwood Lewis accepted the agreement and sentenced Hines to 20 years with all suspended for stealing from a person, which was reduced from robbery; five years for being a felon and possessing a firearm; and 12 months each with all suspended for brandishing a gun and assault and battery, which are misdemeanors. A count of using a firearm in the theft was not prosecuted.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said the incidents occurred around 10 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023. The victim has a learning disability and was at a Nassawadox store when Hines arrived. The two walked to a nearby bus stop with Hines getting a cigarette from the victim. Hines told the man that it could be another 20 minutes until the bus came through and that they should go for a walk. When they got behind another store, Thornton said Hines pulled a gun, demanded money, hit the victim in the face with the weapon, stole $20 and the victim’s two remaining cigarettes, and then struck him again in the face.

The prosecutor said he made the plea bargain because of “some weak points in the case. We did not recover the gun” and the “bizarre behavior” when the victim later got on the bus with his assailant.