Man gets 16 years for drug distribution

By Linda Cicoira

A Cheriton man was sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, nearly two years ago.

Ten years of the term handed down for 46-year-old Jermaine Demarcus Burton was suspended leaving him with six years to serve.

On Jan. 18, 2022, a controlled buy for $100 worth of heroin was initiated by the Eastern Shore Task Force, according to evidence. When the drug was analyzed, it was found to contain fentanyl and other unnamed substances and not heroin. It was a second or subsequent offense for Burton.

In exchange for the guilty plea Burton entered last November, two other drug dealing charges were not prosecuted. That deal was made by now-former Commonwealth’s Attorney Beverly Leatherbury before she retired.

Burton will be on supervised probation for five years after he serves his term.