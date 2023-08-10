Man facing second degree murder charge indicted in armed robbery case

By Linda Cicoira

A county man, who is already facing a 2019 second-degree murder charge in connection with another incident, was indicted Monday for armed robbery of the Shore Stop, in Accomac, earlier this year.

Twenty-seven-year-old Eric Bruno Custis Jr., with addresses on Dogwood Drive in Onancock and Wharton Circle in Greenbush, was indicted on counts of robbery of the convenience store of cash on April 22, 2023 and use of a firearm in the robbery. Custis was arrested in May.

He recently entered pleas of not guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tayvion Laquan “Tay Man” Smith, on Dec. 13, 2019. Custis recently was appointed a new lawyer and waived his right to a speedy trial in the murder case. The victim was a 2019 graduate of Arcadia High School and worked at Perdue Farms.