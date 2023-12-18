Man charged with felony for gun possession by a convicted felon makes plea agreement

By Linda Cicoira

A Norfolk man prevailed Monday in securing that certain evidence could be presented at his trial. He insisted he was innocent of a felony charge. A jury trial had already been scheduled for Wednesday in Northampton Circuit Court.

Late Tuesday, a revised docket was sent out in the case of Damond Williams. An agreement would allow him to plead guilty to a lesser charge. Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He initially was charged with being a violent felon with a gun on Dec. 19, 2020.

The difference means a lighter mandatory term in prison. Williams was sentenced to five years with all but a year suspended.

According to evidence, William was the front seat passenger in a car that was going over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The car was pulled over and the officer called for backup after she smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Another officer, who arrived, asked if there was a firearm in the vehicle and Williams said he had one in his pocket.

Williams said when the backup was called, it occurred to the driver of the car that there was going to be further investigation. He was driving on a revoked license and he was also a felon. So, he put his pistol in Williams’ pocket, Defense lawyer Garrett Dunham said. Williams did not intentionally have it.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent deLalla argued that how the gun got there wasn’t relevant. “As soon as it was in his pocket, he let it stay there,” the prosecutor said.